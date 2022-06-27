ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during Roe protest, video shows

KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Former sitcom star Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by California police on Saturday during a protest in support of abortion rights. The former "Full House" actress apparently got too close to Los Angeles police officers, who...

abc7news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Sweetin
CBS LA

Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills near Crenshaw Plaza.According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abortion Rights#Violent Crime#Videos#Abc News
knock-la.com

Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Inglewood Teacher Accused of Murder Makes First Court Appearance

LOS ANGELES – A former Inglewood Unified teacher charged with murder made his first court appearance in a cold case that occured in 2005. Charles Wright, 56, was arrested in late January on 16-year-old murder charges in connection to the death of Pertina Epps. Epps’ body was found April...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Con Charged in Deadly Shooting of Texas Man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – An ex-con has been charged with murdering a Texas man who was shot during an argument in Hollywood last week. Mario David Ramirez, 27, of La Puente, is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with last Wednesday’s slaying of Antonio Washington, 30, of Providence Village, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGO

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others

A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy