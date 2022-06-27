$1.6M in grants to support preservation of Black history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will get a long-awaited change in regards to trash and recycling collection this coming Friday. After more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions, GFL Environmental USA officially takes over the detail for City of Fort Wayne residents this Friday, July 1st. GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids. GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week. Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection customers became used to.

3 DAYS AGO