Steuben County, IN

$1.6M in grants to support preservation of Black history

By STAFF
Indianapolis Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Legacy Lands Initiative Inc. received two grants totaling $1.6 million to support its work of promoting Black cultural heritage in historic revitalization, land development and placemaking. The grants came from...

indianapolisrecorder.com

WOWO News

City Council Approves $5 For Grant Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne can officially move forward with a grant program using about $5 million of federal pandemic relief funding for four grant programs after receiving Fort Wayne City Council approval Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Tim Berry of Crowe LLC, a city consultant, and Megan Butler, grant administrator, pitched the programs that will use $5.35 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan will designate $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rescue Mission to reopen Treasure House thrift shop

Fort Wayne-based nonprofit Rescue Mission is preparing to reopen its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House. The nonprofit says the thrift store’s operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center earlier this year. The nonprofit will Wednesday host a public reopening event with a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Schrocks Honored For Contributions To Syracuse Community

SYRACUSE — Doug Schrock’s birthday party was in full swing Monday evening, June 27 when Syracuse Councilman Larry Siegel; State Representative Curt Nisly and his wife, Mary; State Representative Dave Abbott; and State Senator Blake Doriot and his wife, Kelli; crashed the party for a very special reason.
SYRACUSE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
New York State
County
Steuben County, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Specialty metals firm to open plant in Fort Wayne

Massachusetts-based Boston Centerless is opening a facility closer to one of its core sectors that it serves, Indiana’s orthopedics industry. The precision metals manufacturer says it will invest more than $600,000 to open a production facility in southeast Fort Wayne and create 20 jobs by the end of next year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Historic Fort Wayne is open for the 2022 season

DETROIT – You can explore the historic Fort Wayne as they have opened up for the 2022 season. History buffs can roam the fort every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are guided walking tours on Saturdays that cost $8 per person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided tours will start on July 2.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Where Are The Fireworks? Check Out Our List

WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

20th century murder mystery dinner comes to Elkhart Railroad Museum

ELKHART, Ind. -- The National New York Central Railroad Museum has announced several dates for a 20th century murder mystery dinner. Tickets cost $50 per person, and all proceeds will go towards train car renovation. The mystery dinners will take place on August 13, October 8 and December 10, all...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Long-Awaited Change of Solid Waste Service Provider Happens This Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will get a long-awaited change in regards to trash and recycling collection this coming Friday. After more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions, GFL Environmental USA officially takes over the detail for City of Fort Wayne residents this Friday, July 1st. GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids. GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week. Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection customers became used to.
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
PORTAGE, MI
NewsBreak
Society
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Former president of Fort Wayne environmental services company sentenced for illegally storing hazardous waste

The former president of a Fort Wayne-based environmental services company was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to illegally storing hazardous waste. Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp, former president of K-Com Environmental, was sentenced to 24 months of probation and was ordered to pay $5,500 fine after pleading guilty to making and using a false document and storing hazardous waste without a permit.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Flagstar Bank notifying customers of December system breach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some customers of Flagstar Bank are being notified that a December 2021 “cyber incident” may have exposed their information to intruders. The company recently began contacting those affected by the system breach, including some in the ABC21 viewing area. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Fort Wayne Post State Troopers and Allen County Citizen Recognized

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony at the Government Center (South) to recognize the exemplary and often heroic actions performed by ISP personnel over the course of the preceding year. At this year’s ceremony, there were three Fort...
WANE-TV

Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off. When Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

'He deserved it' | Dog adopted after 893 days at Fort Wayne shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A dog was adopted from a Fort Wayne shelter over the weekend after spending nearly 900 days there. Humane Fort Wayne celebrated the adoption of Exegol, a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog mix, over the weekend. Exegol had spent 893 days - nearly 2 1/2 years! - at the facility, waiting on a forever home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Remembering the 2012 derecho ten years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ten years ago today, Fort Wayne was hit hard by a different derecho. That storm left parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio without power for at least a week. The storms will likely be remembered for years to come. Both derechos...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Two new rookies report to duty at The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post

BRISTOL – On June 16, 2022, eighteen new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing a journey of 23 weeks of intense training. The recruits completed over 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

State Road 827 to close in Fremont for reconstruction through October

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
FREMONT, IN

