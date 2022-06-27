ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma man charged after shooting, killing attempted carjacker

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot and killed an attempted carjacker.

Around 4:20 a.m. on June 19, officers were called to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd. on a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot. The man, who was identified as 25-year-old Desmond Cousino, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooter, Anthony Allen, was the one who called 911.

Surveillance cameras at the convenience store captured Cousino attempting to carjack Allen at gunpoint.

Officials say the two ended up fighting over the gun, and Allen shot Cousino after taking the gun.

“Although Cousino was attempting to carjack Allen, the investigation showed that Cousino was fleeing from Allen when he was shot,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook.

Allen was charged with first-degree manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and transferring a firearm from a felon.

Comments / 59

AP_001716.bbcdd1190d7c4204a286889566990afa.2242
3d ago

To hell with the carjacker guy! He got what he deserved! The guy that shot him should get free gas, a medal 🥇,etc... It’s a waste of our money and time to prosecute people for defending themselves.

Reply(4)
66
Michelle East
3d ago

One less entitled person in the word who thinks that they can just take what people work hard for. Hopefully the charges don't stick.

Reply
41
Gary Lyons
3d ago

well after a attempted car jacking at gun point a fight for life over the gun even though the man was running away I can see that the shooting was fear and everything happened so fast it was automatic pulling the trigger he should go free

Reply(1)
29
 

