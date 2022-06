W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has questioned whether female drivers are physically able to compete in Formula One.Chadwick is the dominant force of the all-female racing series, established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to F1.The 24-year-old is bidding to take her sixth successive victory on F1’s undercard at the British Grand Prix this weekend as she chases a hat-trick of titles.But it has been 46 years since a female competitor – the Italian Lella Lombardi – took part in an F1 race and eight years since Susie Wolff, who is married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, competed...

