Three people were arrested yesterday during an investigation in Eaton, Ohio that ultimately resulted in the Dayton Bomb Squad being called to respond. During a drug-related search, officers discovered a possible pipe bomb, and the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene as a precaution, according to Eaton Police Cheif Steven Hurd. During the search, officers located multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns. Dale Letner, Gilbert Contreras III and Mona Hyde were arrested and booked in the Preble County Jail on drug-related charges.

EATON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO