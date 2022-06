A 40 year old woman called Lincoln Police on Monday to report she had fallen victim to an internet impersonation scam. The woman told officers she had been talking to a man on Instagram since February who identified himself as actor Henry Cavill. They continued to chat and at one point he told her he had sent her a briefcase containing $10 million and diamonds but it was held up in customs.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO