Bastille’s Simple, but Effective NYC Night

NEW YORK -- As New York City continues to come back to life after the pandemic, many workers are trying to figure out what to do with their furry friends.That's why brothers Nikolas and Kristoffer Powers, along with their mother, opened Black Lab Café NYC, the city's first ever no-leash café."Completely compliant with health code, as well. So as you can see, there's a whole wall here. We made it glass so that dogs can see their parents or owners, however you like to call it, while they're in getting food. But so that this area is completely separate so that no dogs can go where we're serving food and drinks," Nikolas Powers said.There's a human menu and a dog menu.The café is located on the Upper West Side near West 80th and Amsterdam Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO