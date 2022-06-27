ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Essex tennis player Ryan Peniston a wildcard entry

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British tennis player who beat cancer as a baby is making his debut at Wimbledon as a wildcard entry at the championships. Ryan Peniston, 26, from Great Wakering near Southend in...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
The Spun

Why Serena Williams Has Tape On Her Face At Wimbledon

Serena Williams hadn't played a singles match in a year until she stepped back on the court at Wimbledon this afternoon. The tennis legend took the court against world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan in the first round. When she stepped on the grass court this afternoon, fans noticed something a little different.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Honest Reaction To First-Round Loss At Wimbledon

Serena Williams showed plenty of heart in her return at Wimbledon this Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to get past France's Harmony Tan in the first round. Williams, 40, led Tan 5-4 in set three and was two points away from winning the match. But her legs grew tired, she missed shots the all-time great usually doesn't and Tan took advantage.
TENNIS
BBC
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
BBC

Transgender athletes: Tom Daley 'furious' about Fina ban

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
FIFA
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Top talking points ahead of the 2022 championships

A fortnight of exciting tennis beckons as the 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off this week.Here is a rundown of some key talking points ahead of the start of the tournament:– Return to full capacity for first time in three yearsThis year, the tournament will return to pre-Covid numbers for the first time in three years.The grand slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The competition did go ahead in 2021 with spectators, although most days it was only at 50% capacity.This year, the full capacity – so up to...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Andy Murray beats James Duckworth on Centre Court

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the first round at Wimbledon with an encouraging win over Australia's James Duckworth. After a slow start, likely a...
TENNIS

