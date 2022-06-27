ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Reminder; Charles Street Now Two-Way, And No Street Parking

 3 days ago

Effective last Friday, Charles Street within the City of Cortland...

Court St. And Main St. Intersection Under More Road Work

With the weather holding, progress is being made in Downtown Cortland for the NYSEG Phase 1 construction project. The intersection at Court St. and Main St. will be reduced to one lane traffic with flaggers directing traffic. Crown City Rising reminds residents that parking is restricted on Court and Main,...
CORTLAND, NY
Curb and Sidewalk Excavation to Begin

Crown City Rising has provided an update on the Clinton Ave road work. The sanitary sewer installation will continue from Elm St. to Main St. and Clinton Ave. This installation is pending on the arrival of a revised layout. Additionally, curb and sidewalk excavation will begin between Greenbush St. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NYDOT Adding More Flashing Beacons at Crosswalks

You’ve seen them on Tompkins Street in the City of Cortland. The flashing two beams of yellow lights that activate when a pedestrian is using a crosswalk outside of an intersection. The New York Department of Transportation is increasing the installation of these alerts to alert drivers throughout the...
CORTLAND, NY
Traffic
FL Radio Group

Car Chase Leads Deputies Through Cayuga & Tompkins Counties

A car chase Wednesday night in Cayuga County led tot arrest of an Auburn woman. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to State Route 34B in the Town of Scipio around 11:30p for reports a person driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle. After locating the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. Deputies called off the pursuit, deciding to follow from a distance, as not to put the child in danger.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Commercial burglary under investigation in Tompkins County

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary that happened on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. They’re asking anyone with information about it to call IPD. Officers were dispatched to K&H Redemption Center on West State Street for a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, the suspect was gone, but signs of forced entry into the business were apparent.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
#Street Parking
Restaurant inspections: Denny’s location has crucial violations; 62 passable; 3 right earlier violations

Listed below are the meals service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Well being Division from June 6 to 11:. Vital violations: Roughly one quart of pancake batter discovered sitting on prep desk on the cook dinner line temped at 55 levels. In line with administration it was made one half hour earlier than and never saved correctly beneath refrigeration (correctied – positioned into cooler). Roughly one half pound of sliced ham in flip-top cooler temped at 49 to 51 levels. In line with administration the ham has in all probability been within the cooler because the earlier evening (correction – product voluntarily discarded). Different meals within the cooler had been temped at 44 to 46 levels. Cooler operation unreliable.
SYRACUSE, NY
$5.5 million home in Skaneateles: See 159 home sales in Onondaga County

The housing market made a little comeback this week, with 159 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between June 13 and June 17. The most expensive home was a 6-bedroom, 5½-bath contemporary home on Skaneateles Lake in the town of Skaneateles that sold for $5,500,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records.
Main Street Music Series Returns Tomorrow

The Cortland Main Street Music Series is back for the month of July. Every Friday evening at Rose Hall at 17 Church Street. Doors open at 5pm with music to begin at 6pm. Admission is free to all ages. Those 21 and over can enjoy a beer and wine bar.
CORTLAND, NY
Traffic
Burglary, endangerment among charges in recent state police arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Christopher T. Allard, 32, of Whitesboro, was charged in Forestport on June 23 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petty larceny. • Edward W. Wolff, 71, of Forestport, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday afternoon, after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck and trailer. The 14-year-old was riding on Liberty Street in Dexter when he ran into the path of a truck and...
DEXTER, NY
Big Al’s BBQ In Oneonta Is Taking Flight After Shaky Winter Opening

Oneonta is no stranger to great barbecue thanks to restaurants like Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Sloan's New York Grill, and just outside of Oneonta in Colliersville, Andre's Blue Ribbon BBQ. Here's the great thing about barbecue, I have discovered that there are so many different types of barbecue to discover and when Big Al's BBQ of New York opened up in the former Lizard Lick location on Oneonta's Dietz Street on December 31, 2021, North Carolina barbecue-style cuisine hit the scene in our area.
ONEONTA, NY
Gas Prices to Continue to Fall Before Holiday Weekend

Gas prices throughout the country are expected to continue the trend of decreasing even with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend where travel is expected to increase. Currently the average price for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.95 compared to $5.00 a week ago. Cortland County has luckily seen a larger decrease in gas prices as the average is now $4.90 per gallon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Office for the Aging announces distribution of farmers market coupons

Oneida County Office for the Aging and Continuing Care will begin distributing coupon booklets to local seniors to be redeemed at community farmers markets. All participants must be age 60 or older and have proof of age if needed. Income eligibility requirements. Participant must not have received coupons from another...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

