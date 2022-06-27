ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

West Hollywood Resident Fatally Shot

WEST HOLLYWOOD/WOODLAND HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, from West Hollywood. The LAPD reported on Saturday, June 25, shortly before midnight, Topanga Area patrol...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Amtrak Train in NoHo Identified

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.
FILLMORE, CA
CBS LA

Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills near Crenshaw Plaza.According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Shoots Burglar During Home Invasion in Moreno Valley

A suspect was shot Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior’s home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department....
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Man, woman killed in Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Shooting at Woman in Garden Grove Home

A 26-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with opening fire on a Garden Grove home after yelling for a woman to come out. Natalie Isabel Lopez was charged with attempted murder and discharge of a gun at a home, both felonies, and faces sentencing enhancements for being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted premeditated murder.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Investigator Believes Man Found Dead in Covina was Killed Elsewhere

COVINA - The Covina Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for possibly murdering a man found dead on a service road April 11. Although the County coroner does not yet list a cause of death for 25-year-old Daniel Diaz, Covina Police Det. Manuel...
COVINA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Von’s Burglary Suspects Lead Deputies On Brief Pursuit

Deputies were in pursuit of Von’s burglary suspects after they allegedly stole items from the Canyon Country location Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. deputies received reports of a burglary at the Von’s Grocery Store on the 16550 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Bengtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Forgery

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery for allegedly submitting “altered doctor’s notes” for medical benefits, authorities said. Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Southwest Area, was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant for forgery, and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

