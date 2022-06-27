ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Biscuits beat Elkhart County in vintage baseball game

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
This year’s Sturgis Fest came to a close on Sunday with the playing of a vintage baseball game. This year, the Sturgis Biscuits once again played the Elkhart County Railroaders.

And this year, the Biscuits came away with a victory. It was an impressive one at that, with a final score of 20-3. This year’s event was held at Sturgis High School as well, moving over from some of the previous sites where the game had been played.

There was some brief discussion on potentially playing a double header with the visiting Railroaders. But that decision was changed to playing a single game of just nine innings.

Both clubs were at a loss for a full roster on the day, so those in charge made the decision to play the single game.

In vintage baseball rules, a ball that is struck from home plate can result in an out if it bounces once and is then caught by a fielder. This was the end result of several at bats from both teams on the day. Additionally, if a ball immediately hits in fair territory but then rolls/ends up foul, it is still considered a fair ball in play. Base runners headed to first base also were not able to run through the base like in modern-day baseball.

The Biscuits took advantage of some speedy runners and key hitting in the early innings to build their lead. A 7-run first inning set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

The two teams are expected to play once again during next year’s Sturgis Fest.

