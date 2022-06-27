ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman fatally stabbed in Back of the Yards, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Back of the Yards Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Carpenter Street about 10:25 p.m. to investigate a report of the stabbing, according to an online media notification. They found the woman had suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest and arms, and paramedics rushed her to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Amy Brown, 22, who lived on the same block of Carpenter where she was attacked, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said they have a person in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing and detectives are investigating.

About an hour later, in an unrelated incident, an argument led to three people being stabbed in Lakeview East, according to Chicago police.

In that case, a 28-year-old woman was in serious condition with stab wounds to the chest, arm and back and she was hospitalized at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

