Avalanche wins first Stanley Cup since 2001

TAMPA — The Lightning’s offseason just got more interesting, with a report that Ryan McDonagh could be the subject of trade talks. The team is working with the veteran defenseman to see if there’s a team he’d consider a trade to this offseason, SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Wednesday afternoon.
Another coaching vacancy has been filled. The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have hired Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will be officially introduced to the media Friday. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gave the following statement on hiring...
