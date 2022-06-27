ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
Power 96
Power 96
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 96

Two Popular Minnesota Lottery Games Have Huge Jackpots

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two of Minnesota’s most popular lottery games have huge jackpots. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $365 million with a cash option of over $207 million after Monday’s drawing did not produce a winner. Last Saturday's Powerball drawing had a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. That prize is unclaimed as of Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list

(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Apple Valley: Freedom Days fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m....
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
Power 96

Are These 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Marais, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Power 96

This Black Beach in Minnesota is a Must See

I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Marathon#The Powerball 4#The Golf Course Operators
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Bring Me The News

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

Health officials in Minnesota say syphilis cases have risen "sharply" since last year, putting Minnesota at a "concerning level." According to an annual report of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV data from the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases jumped 33% from 2020 to 2021. The increase mirrors a national increase, health officials said. In addition, 15 cases of congenital syphilis (CS) in infants were reported in 2021. MDH said that's a 115% increase from the previous year, where seven such cases were reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

The Most Expensive Mistake Minnesotans Make at the Pump

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,286 newly reported cases and 14 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,806. One of the newly reported deaths was a person aged 15-19 from Yellow Medicine County. Note: Beginning Thursday, June 30, the Minnesota Department of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy