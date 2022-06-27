ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County Booking Activity, June 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until...

KSN News

New Saline County Jail making fast progress as old jail ages

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the county jail is overflowing. Thankfully, work is already in progress to relieve the issue. In 2020, voters approved a new $89 million jail. The current jail can hold 192 inmates, but they currently have about 260 in custody. In addition, Soldan also said […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

Three Salina women cited after disturbance

Three Salina woman were cited after a domestic disturbance Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. 13th Street and W. Ash Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an altercation involving three women and a handgun.
SALINA, KS
#Alta Vista#Interf W Leo#Leo Battery
KWCH.com

KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on I-135 in Saline County Thursday morning as 25-year-old David Pierre Jackson, of St. Louis, Mo. KHP said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on I-135, three miles south of Salina, north...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Woman Flashes 9mm During Dispute

Three Salina women are facing charges of disorderly conduct after a heated argument sparked one to grab a gun. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Ash on Tuesday evening around 8pm to the report of a disturbance. Police say...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County teen sustains minor injuries when pickup rolls

A rural Saline County teen was injured when a pickup he was driving went off the road and rolled south of Salina Tuesday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a 16-year-old boy was southbound on Old 81 Highway just south of Farrelly Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving drifted off the road and into the ditch, causing the pickup to roll. The pickup ended up on its top in a field.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter formerly of Lehigh now Aoka, Minnesota, to to just less than 12-years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI, according to the McPherson County Attorney's office.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Woman allegedly made unauthorized credit card purchases

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged fraud in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for fraud in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old woman reported a 33-year-old female suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Police seek boy who allegedly stabbed another during fight

Police are looking for a teen who allegedly stabbed another teen during a fight in central Salina early Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Montrose Street at 1 a.m. Thursday for the report of a possible stabbing.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Man, woman involved in violent altercation in Ogden

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects involved in a violent altercation in Riley County. Just after 5p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated kidnapping, battery, and driving while suspended in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Combine catches fire in field south of Salina

A rural Saline County man lost a combine to fire Monday evening south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that deputies and personnel from Rural Fire District No. 2 were sent to the 8800 block of Centennial Road at approximately 6:36 p.m. Monday for the report of a combine on fire in a field.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department offers fireworks checklist

As you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, following this checklist could help reduce injuries to those you love. Remember fireworks can only be discharged inside the City of Salina on July 3rd & July 4th from 8am-11pm. You are not allowed to discharge fireworks on public property including; parks, on streets, roads or the side of the roads.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

A rocky path to completion

Dickinson County’s new jail, courthouse renovation becomes a reality. Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part installment regarding the events that led up to building Dickinson County’s new jail addition and renovating the courthouse. Part 1 deals with the planning and bond issue process, while Part 2 focuses on the trials and tribulations of completing a major building project during a pandemic and the associated problems.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Pandemic fallout impacts county jail, renovation project

Worker shortages, supply chain issues, other situations increase expense. Editor's note: This is the second installment of a two-part story regarding the construction of the new jail addition and renovation of the courthouse. Part 1 of this story explained how the project came about and how a bond issue was approved by Dickinson County voters. This installment explains the various challenges - the expected and the unexpected - involved with phase 1, building the jail, and Phase 2, renovating the courthouse.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County employees get early pay adjustment

Dickinson County employees are getting some extra help to deal with the rising cost of fuel, groceries and other increasing prices. County commissioners, during the June 23 meeting, approved a two percent mid-year pay adjustment for employees, effective July 1. The increase will impact the existing budget by $128,000. County...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Flag retirement just got easier for one Kansas county

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

