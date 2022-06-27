Saline County Booking Activity, June 27

A rural Saline County teen was injured when a pickup he was driving went off the road and rolled south of Salina Tuesday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a 16-year-old boy was southbound on Old 81 Highway just south of Farrelly Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving drifted off the road and into the ditch, causing the pickup to roll. The pickup ended up on its top in a field.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO