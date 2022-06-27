3 Natural Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Morning Without Caffeine

Shutterstock

Getting up in the morning isn’t always easy. If we’re being completely honest, there’s nothing quite like staying in bed all day long. But let’s be real: As adults, we have responsibilities and at some point, we gotta face them. In fact, more often than not, some people need that extra motivation or boost of energy to properly function. For many of us, caffeine intake is the answer—from coffee to energy drinks, you name it.

While these are all great options, it’s good to know that there are also natural ways you can fuel your body. Keep reading for some simple habits you can start doing to boost energy—without caffeine.

Exercise

Start your day with a sweat sesh! According to Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director Dr. Erin Stokes, "Try to get outdoors and move your body before embarking on sedentary tasks like working at a desk. Even a short walk around the block makes a difference. One study showed that a brisk 10-minute walk can boost [your] mood. In general, when we experience a mood boost, we also get an energy boost."

Eat energy-boosting foods

There are plenty of foods that can kickstart weight loss, all while giving your body the energy that it needs. Registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD recommends eating edamame, walnuts, chia seeds, and avocado because they're great sources of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and more.

Additionally, Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific suggests blending a smoothie. She tells us, "This is [great because it] is packed with pure proteins and fiber to keep you satiated and you have enough to sip on throughout the morning and early afternoon hours." Click here for the recipe she swears by.

Take supplements

Apart from eating energy-boosting foods, you can also consider taking supplements for that added nourishment. Take for example, Vitamin B12. As reported by the Harvard School of Public Health, "A B vitamin complex supplement is often touted to boost energy levels and mood." This vitamin is also an essential when it comes to the formation of red blood cells and DNA, including the development of brain and nerve cells.