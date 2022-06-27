ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

3 Natural Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Morning Without Caffeine

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVlwh_0gNGYEU400
Shutterstock

Getting up in the morning isn’t always easy. If we’re being completely honest, there’s nothing quite like staying in bed all day long. But let’s be real: As adults, we have responsibilities and at some point, we gotta face them. In fact, more often than not, some people need that extra motivation or boost of energy to properly function. For many of us, caffeine intake is the answer—from coffee to energy drinks, you name it.

While these are all great options, it’s good to know that there are also natural ways you can fuel your body. Keep reading for some simple habits you can start doing to boost energy—without caffeine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkVSg_0gNGYEU400

Exercise

Start your day with a sweat sesh! According to Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director Dr. Erin Stokes, "Try to get outdoors and move your body before embarking on sedentary tasks like working at a desk. Even a short walk around the block makes a difference. One study showed that a brisk 10-minute walk can boost [your] mood. In general, when we experience a mood boost, we also get an energy boost."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SILXo_0gNGYEU400

Eat energy-boosting foods

There are plenty of foods that can kickstart weight loss, all while giving your body the energy that it needs. Registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD recommends eating edamame, walnuts, chia seeds, and avocado because they're great sources of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and more.

Additionally, Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific suggests blending a smoothie. She tells us, "This is [great because it] is packed with pure proteins and fiber to keep you satiated and you have enough to sip on throughout the morning and early afternoon hours." Click here for the recipe she swears by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iyy1f_0gNGYEU400

Take supplements

Apart from eating energy-boosting foods, you can also consider taking supplements for that added nourishment. Take for example, Vitamin B12. As reported by the Harvard School of Public Health, "A B vitamin complex supplement is often touted to boost energy levels and mood." This vitamin is also an essential when it comes to the formation of red blood cells and DNA, including the development of brain and nerve cells.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lee
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Vitamin A#Nutrition#Internal Medicine#Energy Drinks#Mph#Rd
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy