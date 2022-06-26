Want A Healthier Gut? Here's How Much Water Doctors Say You Should Be Drinking

Shutterstock

Dr. Jeff Gladd, M.D., chief medical officer at Fullscript, and integrative medicine physician authored this story.

Water is responsible for numerous critical bodily functions, and gut health is no exception. Drinking water, particularly before and during a meal, aids digestion by helping to break down the food you eat. During digestion, water is absorbed by the small intestines and helps transport nutrients to the rest of your body for use.

Fiber, a dietary component found in fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, and other plant-based foods that helps promote digestive regularity, requires water to be properly digested. Water works together with insoluble fiber, a type of fiber found in wheat bran, whole wheat, and vegetables, to soften and add bulk to stools, reducing the time it takes for stool to move through your digestive tract. If you suffer from bouts of constipation, staying well hydrated and eating a variety of fiber-rich foods can help keep you regular.

Hydration Needs

Hydration needs are highly individualized and vary depending on your activity level and the climate in which you live. Due to this fact, I rarely provide my patients with an amount to focus on daily. Rather, pay attention to body queues for your optimal hydration status. Urine color is an excellent indicator of your hydration status. Pale yellow urine is a good sign that you’re well hydrated; whereas, dark yellow urine can indicate dehydration. This general rule, added to maintaining regular, soft bowel habits would be a sign of proper hydration for a healthy gut.

Tips On Taking Care Of Your Gut Health And Staying Hydrated

Eating an abundance of hydrating foods is a great way to reach your hydration goals while also encouraging a healthy gut microbiota. Many fruits and vegetables contain high amounts of water, but that’s not all–they also contain gut-friendly fiber. Each day, enjoy a variety of fiber-rich, hydrating fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, pears, and apples in addition to consistent water intake.

Also, for those that find water "boring," steep in fresh peppermint leaves or some cut up fruit to provide some flavor without adding sweeteners that may distract from one's health goals.