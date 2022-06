After banning the practice decades ago, the city is looking at giving it a green light and welcoming those iconic lowriders to show off on downtown streets. City Councilman Raul Peralez, who grew up cruising in an Impala with his parents in San Jose, said it is time for the cruising ban that has been around more than 30 years to go.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO