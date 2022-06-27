Officials seek historic status for STL tower

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to an incentives package for a $200 million mixed-use development in St. Louis. The vote recommends up to 10 years of 90% property tax abatement for the project. St. Louis developer AHM Group is planning a 29-story apartment tower,...
REI set a July 22 opening date for its second store in the St. Louis area. The new 23,000-square-foot store in Town and Country fills space previously occupied by Stein Mart. REI first announced the new store in mid-2021.
Hazelwood, a St. Louis County city, is facing a possible bankruptcy, according to Mayor Matthew Robinson. “If bankruptcy occurs, core city services such as police, fire, street maintenance and snow plowing will continue, but in a much reduced capacity," Robinson wrote in a June 22 letter to residents. The city...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened its first branch in downtown St. Louis. The Chase bank is the company's 14th branch in the region. “We want to be here as the city reinvigorates the downtown area,” said Khuram Paracha, market director of banking at Chase in St. Louis. “When you think about the most vibrant cities and the most historic, iconic cities in the United States, downtown is usually the heart.”
