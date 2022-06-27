Officials seek historic status for STL tower

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened its first branch in downtown St. Louis. The Chase bank is the company's 14th branch in the region. “We want to be here as the city reinvigorates the downtown area,” said Khuram Paracha, market director of banking at Chase in St. Louis. “When you think about the most vibrant cities and the most historic, iconic cities in the United States, downtown is usually the heart.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO