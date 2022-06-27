Amber Riley Was Rejected by ‘American Idol’ Before Being Cast on ‘Glee’

Amber Riley is a talented singer. Her vocal ability speaks for itself in the various renditions of songs she’s sung and with her own pieces. The singer has also built an impressive acting career across several hit shows. However, what many don’t know is that before landing her career-changing role on Glee , the singer auditioned for American Idol and got rejected.

Amber Riley’s ‘American Idol’ rejection was ‘necessary’

Riley broke into mainstream fame when she appeared on the TV show Glee playing Mercedes Jones. Although Glee helped build Riley’s career, audiences first met the star during her American Idol rejection . According to Distractify , the singer auditioned for the second season of American Idol in 2003 when she was 17 but got rejected.

The 36-year-old said getting rejected from the popular singing competition was great for her. She said, “I feel that it was completely necessary. There’s a moment in your life that comes where you’re going to have to figure out if this is what you really want to do.”

Riley explained that the rejection helped her become committed to following her dreams. She said, “I had the full circle moment of realizing like it, it wasn’t that you weren’t good enough. It just wasn’t your time yet.”

Amber Riley went on to work with Fox

Riley might not have gotten her moment with the singing competition, but she still worked with Fox. ( American Idol aired on Fox). Her career-breaking moment came when she landed the part of Mercedes Jones.

Her character, a dynamic aspiring diva, didn’t take kindly to singing backup for anyone. She is also poised as Lea Michelle ‘s character Rachel Berry’s rival on the show. Each showcased their otherworldly vocal abilities.

Mercedes attends the fictional McKinley High School and is a Glee club member . Her friendship with Chris Coffer’s Kurt Hummel is a highlight of the show. Having begun as her having a crush on him, it develops into a solid friendship as the series progresses.

The star had a leading role in the series for all six seasons. However, Riley received credit as a guest star during Glee’s fifth run. She performed renditions of popular songs, including “Hate On Me,” “Respect,” “Bust Your Windows,” and “I Look To You.” She honored the legendary singer Whitney Houston three days after her death with her version of “I Will Always Love You.” Riley also sang a tribute to her costar Corey Monteith who died after season 4.

Her role on the show helped her gain recognition and showcase her talent to the world. Riley received a SAG Award for her Glee performances as well as three Teen Choice Awards and three NAACP Image Awards nods.

What is Amber Riley up to today?

In 2013, the singer won the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars . She made history as the first African-American woman to ever win the competition. Riley partnered with her sister in 2014 to come up with a plus-size fashion clothing brand called Rileyland Fashions.

She also premiered her debut single, “Colorblind,” that same year. Riley joined the cast of Dreamgirls in 2016, with performances beginning later that year.

In 2019, she voiced the carnivorous singing plant in Little Shop of Horrors . In 2020, Riley confirmed she completed her debut extended play and dropped her EP on October 2 that year. The EP dropped as planned and features six tracks. She has a lead role in an upcoming series titled Dream .

