ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Major police response after box left outside NYC firehouse: ‘I think this is a bomb’

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man left a gun in a box outside a Brooklyn firehouse late Sunday — and sparked a major police response when he claimed it might be a bomb, cops said.

The unidentified man walked up to FDNY Engine 290 on Sheffield Avenue near Livonia Avenue in Brownsville around 6:50 p.m. and left the box on the ground outside, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cODN7_0gNGWry700
According to police, an unidentified man walked up to FDNY Engine 290 on Sheffield Avenue near Livonia Avenue in Brownsville around 6:50 p.m. and left the box on the ground outside.
Google Maps

“I think this is a bomb,” he announced to those outside before walking off, cops said.

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene, authorities said.

Police ultimately determined that a gun was inside.

The person who allegedly dropped off the box was still at large Monday morning.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said. Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released. Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Dramatic NYC Jet Ski Rescue Caught on Camera

A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said. Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD commissioner on fatal shooting

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell gave reporters preliminary information about the fatal shooting of a young woman on a street on the Upper East Side on Wednesday. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the scourge of illegal guns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenewzealandtimes.com

Man pulls gun on Manhattan subway after being threatened

NEW YORK — Police say an incident on a subway train led to a passenger pulling out a gun on Tuesday. No shots were fired, but a witness said TNZT’s Lisa Rozner runners ran for their lives and a man was under arrest. Exclusive video shows a man...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Man accused of killing his roommate in Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is investigating a homicide in Brooklyn early Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man inside of 210 Kosciuszko St. at 4:42 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 72-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying in bed at the location with sustained head trauma....
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Firehouse#Bomb Squad
CBS New York

Vandal caught on camera damaging historic Brooklyn cemetery

NEW YORK -  The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man breaks woman’s jaw onboard NYC subway train: NYPD

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said. It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD. The man […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen wounded by gunshot to the torso in Brooklyn: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Daily News

State senator cries as he testifies about being pepper-sprayed by Brooklyn cops during George Floyd protest

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie teared up at Police Headquarters on Wednesday as he recalled being pepper-sprayed by cops at a George Floyd protest. Myrie (D-Brooklyn) removed his glasses and wiped his eyes as he watched police body camera footage of the chaotic scene at Barclays Center on May 29, 2020, when he and former Assemblywoman Diana Richardson were pepper-sprayed by charging police. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman struck, killed by subway train at Grand Central: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

7 injured in Brooklyn crash: FDNY

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to police, a 67-year-old man sideswiped an MTA, which caused him to veer into traffic near East 66th Street and Ralph Avenue. That driver then struck a parked car. He’s described as being in “serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Harlem man stabbed dead in Brooklyn fight

A Harlem man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance during a brawl Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. Christopher Reid, 33, was found with a deep stab wound to his chest just after 4 p.m. in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. in Ocean Hill, police said. Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he died. Cops said Reid had fought with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy