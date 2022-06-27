Major police response after box left outside NYC firehouse: ‘I think this is a bomb’

A man left a gun in a box outside a Brooklyn firehouse late Sunday — and sparked a major police response when he claimed it might be a bomb, cops said.

The unidentified man walked up to FDNY Engine 290 on Sheffield Avenue near Livonia Avenue in Brownsville around 6:50 p.m. and left the box on the ground outside, police said.

“I think this is a bomb,” he announced to those outside before walking off, cops said.

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene, authorities said.

Police ultimately determined that a gun was inside.

The person who allegedly dropped off the box was still at large Monday morning.