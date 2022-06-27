ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Sheen’s 1997 Failure Finally Shook Its 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

By Produced by Digital Editors
 3 days ago

Charlie Sheen is one of the most controversial entertainers out there. The actor’s personal life has overshadowed his long-standing acting career. His shortcomings, especially as a public figure, have been laid bare for the world to see. Sheen has provided a barrage of it throughout the years.

However, for all his bad, Sheen is a talented performer with several high-grossing projects. One of his movies had a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score but has recovered recently, shaking off the poor rating.

Charlie Sheen’s acting career

Charlie Sheen in 2000 | Chris Weeks/Liaison

Sheen began his film career in 1983 when he appeared in Grizzly II: The Predator . The movie remained unreleased until 2020, reports IMDb . The following year he appeared in Red Dawn alongside Patrick Swayze and Lea Thompson. In 1986 he appeared in Ferris Buller’s Day Off and Platoon .

Then, in 1987, Sheen took the screen alongside his father, Martin Sheen, in Wall Street under director Oliver Stone. In 1989, he was poised to star in Born On the Fourth of July , but the role ultimately went to Tom Cruise.

Sheen worked with his father again in 1990 in Cadence and appeared alongside Clint Eastwood in The Rookie . The ’90s saw Sheen starring in several movies, including Beyond the Law , No Code of Conduct , Money Talks, Major League , and Hot Shots!

Sheen did voice work for All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 , appearing as Burt Reynolds’ replacement, and also voiced a character in Foodfight . In 2000, Sheen replaced Michael J. Fox in Spin City , a role that won him critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

2003 saw Sheen taking on his most famous role on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men playing Charlie Harper. The role garnered the actor several awards and nominations and also helped him earn millions taking home $1.8 million per episode.

He was, however, let go from his contract after making derogatory comments and his numerous scandals. Sheen returned to TV with Anger Management , but the show was canceled after two seasons.

Charlie Sheen’s 1997 movie managed to shake off its 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U2CNeff1Q5M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Charlie Sheen appeared in Shadow Conspiracy in 1997 as a presidential adviser who is accosted by his friend professor Pachenko. Pachenko informs Sheen’s character Bishop of a plot in the White House but is killed by an assassin.

Then, Bishop must not only survive but unravel the plans and stop the conspirators from enacting their plan. Despite the star-studded cast, Shadow Conspiracy flopped at the box office and was heavily panned by critics.

The movie earned $2.3 million at the box office against a whopping $45 million budget. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 0% rating, with many critics calling it out for its “bland” plot. Sheen’s performance was also called to question severally.

Shadow Conspiracy held on to its 0% rating until December 2021, when a critic decided to give the movie a “fresh” rating. Eddie Harrison of film-authority.com said, “What’s truly surprising is that this terrific cast was assembled to deliver such a crazy message.” The revised rating boosted the movie’s score to 3%, up from its initial 0%.

More movies with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

Tom Selleck might have had a solid run in the ’90s. But critics didn’t think too fondly of his 1992 comedy Folks! giving it a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

The critical consensus on the 1999 action thriller Simon Sez was that viewers should look for something else to watch and not the “dreadfully misguided action thriller.”

Critics gave Transylmania a 0% rating because of its “offensive attempts at politically incorrect humor,” calling it a “vampire comedy that truly sucks.”

Others on the list as per Newsweek are Constellation, Killing Me Softly, and Max Steel .

RELATED: ‘Two and a Half Men’: Charlie Sheen’s Arrest Followed With a Raise to $1.8 Million an Episode

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

