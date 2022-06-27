ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspected gang member arrested in fatal gun battle outside Queens recording studio

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L54tc_0gNGWiGo00
The victim was shot in the head outside the studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. He died at the scene. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A suspected gang member has been arrested in connection with a fatal gun battle outside a Queens recording studio, police said Monday.

Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was charged Saturday with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Tyda Darden, also 21, was killed in the shootout outside the Rockwell Studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. on June 6.

Both Imaduddeen and Darden were members of the Structure gang and lived a half mile apart in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to cops. Imaduddeen is not accused of firing the fatal shot.

Video recovered by cops shows the gunman whose bullet killed Darden exiting a parked white BMW and firing toward two men exiting the studio. Those two men, one of them Imaduddeen, fired back, according to court papers.

Darden was hit in the head, collapsed in a pool of blood inside the front door and died at the scene, police said.

The initial gunman, who killed Darden, was seen heading back to the BMW, dropping a gun in the car and running into the Halsey St. L train station. He has not been arrested.

Police at the scene recovered ballistics from three different guns, a .38-caliber, a .25-caliber and a 9-mm.

“It’s not surprising what happened. ... Ever since that studio opened there’s always been something happening,” a longtime neighbor said at the time. “They come, they park everywhere, in front of the pump, the crosswalk.”

The studio is in a building that houses multiple businesses, including at least one other studio.

Darden, who was expecting a child with his girlfriend, had a 2020 gun arrest that was pending at the time of his murder, police said.

The suspect has a May 2021 gun arrest that was later sealed, police sources said.

Imaduddeen was arrested in Bedford-Stuyvesant last Thursday after police identified him as a person of interest in the Queens shootout. He was allegedly in possession of liquid codeine and 64 oxycodone pills.

He was charged with drug possession with intent to sell and released without bail.

But Imaduddeen was ordered held on $50,000 bail when he was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on the attempted murder charge Sunday.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said. Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released. Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 22, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn streetcorner early Thursday, police said. Zion Zeno was stabbed in the chest near Newport and Strauss Sts. in Brownsville about 12:35 a.m. cops said. Medics rushed Zeno to Brookdale University Hospital a couple blocks away, but he could not be saved. He lived in Canarsie, according to cops. Zeno belonged to a gang called Haitian Mafia, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily News

Baby’s dad sought for questioning after young mom fatally shot in head pushing stroller on Upper East Side: NYPD sources

The young mom fatally shot in the head as she pushed her 3-month-old baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side planned to meet up with the child’s father that night — and now cops want to question him, police sources said Thursday. The 20-year-old victim, Azsia Johnson, had texted relatives she was planning to meet with her baby’s dad on Wednesday night so they could talk some things out, a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drug Possession#Murder#Street Gang#Recording Studio#Violent Crime#Halsey St L
News 12

Man accused of killing his roommate in Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is investigating a homicide in Brooklyn early Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man inside of 210 Kosciuszko St. at 4:42 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 72-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying in bed at the location with sustained head trauma....
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Another Brooklyn murder conviction in question due to ex-NYPD Det. Louis Scarcella

A murder conviction based on a confession obtained by disgraced former NYPD Det. Louis Scarcella could be overturned, a judge signaled Thursday, ordering a hearing examining the “investigative methods and tactics” used by the notorious cop and his partner. Hector Lopez was busted in June 1994 and accused of setting fire to an apartment building in Williamsburg that killed two residents. Lopez, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Drill rapper murder in NYC, second arrest NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD has made a second arrest in the murder of a drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month. 27-year-old Avanti Frowner of Los Angeles was shot several times by a group of assailants inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Ave. in the Tremont section.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Abdou Bawa, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2317 hours, the following 50-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Abdou Bawa. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

VIDEO: Gunman on moped takes potshot at rival while riding down Bronx street

A gunman riding a blue moped was caught on video opening fire on a rival, police said Wednesday. The victim was standing outside a building on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St., a block away from Woodlawn Cemetery, when the shooter, wearing a black hoodie, rolled up just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, cops said. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the moped rider looking over at the victim, ...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Five charged with selling AK-47, AR-15-style rifles in Brooklyn

Five alleged gun traffickers based in New York City were arrested for selling over 28 firearms — including AK-47-style assault rifles, AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, high-powered shotguns and high-caliber handguns — prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said at...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bicyclist, 26, struck and killed by car in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Mott Haven overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to police. The cyclist, 26, was near the intersection of East 149th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue when he was hit by a Chevy Impala right around midnight, authorities said. First responders rushed the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen wounded by gunshot to the torso in Brooklyn: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy