Tennessee's first-ever Buc-ee's travel center opens to public

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.

