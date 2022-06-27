The Links, Inc. hosts the "Smile-A-Bration" Festival in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calling all furry, feathered, slithery, and scaly friends and their people to put on their best patriotic outfits because the American Visionary Art Museum is hosting its 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show. AVAM Director of Education Beka Plum shares more about the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's wedding season, and Elite Design House located in Baltimore City is the go-to-location for brides and couples who dare to be different. Founder and Owner LaTonya Turnage shares how brides can experience an unforgettable wedding journey.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two family-owned businesses, Goetze's & Sheetz are teaming up to launch a new series of Cow Tail-flavored milkshakes. VP of Strategy and Operation for Goetze's Meghan Brody and Beverage Research and Development Manager for Sheetz Sandy Mazza shares more about those sweet drinks.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a matter of days hundreds of people are expected to descend into Baltimore over 4th of July weekend. The City will be hosting its annual fireworks show, which was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This holiday weekend will come on the heels of what's...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County announced its no-cost summer meal program is now available for students and families. The county announced from June 27th to August 12th from 12:30 p.m. -2 p.m. students and families can pick up meals at no cost at six different locations. “During the school...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fourth of July fireworks will be on full display in Maryland this year. Check out this guide to finding the perfect spot to watch!. Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival - It's an all day affair! From 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the Middle Branch Waterfront enjoy a day of local, regional and national music performances, children's activities, art making and fun for all ages!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, parents may want to take more safety precautions when it comes to fireworks. Pediatrician at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Ashanti Woods shares some important reminders.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than getting together for a barbecue with family and friends. Domino Sugar Baking Expert Brittany Timms shares a sweet recipe perfect for the occasion.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — St. Vincent De Paul of Baltimore will continue its dedicated service to the community offering Camp St. Vincent, a summer camp for Baltimore City and County children who are experiencing homelessness. The camp will focus on the academic, social, and the emotional needs of children who...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Dozens of Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy Plebes shaved their hair off on the first day of Induction Day in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday. Approximately 1,200 members are expected to join the Class of 2026. An oath ceremony will take place Thursday evening. We...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore will spend more than $3,000 for City Council President Nick Mosby to attend a political conference in Ocean City this summer - more than double the amount his colleagues requested to attend the same event. The expenses were approved without discussion at Wednesday's Board of...
One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Vaccination against COVID-19 and its variants is an important step in protecting families and communities. Now the vaccine is recommended for kids six months and older, some parents are still undecided. Spokesperson for the American Association of Pediatrics, Dr. Ilan Shapiro, shares how parents can make...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:45 p.m. June 29 — Heat, humidity, and storms return for Fourth of July weekend in Baltimore. Wednesday began our warming trend as temperatures rose to a toasty high of 89, but Thursday turns even hotter with highs in the lower 90s and by Friday temperatures soar into the mid 90s.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A raging fire broke out Wednesday morning at a Frederick County, Maryland summer camp for kids. Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue said the initial call for the two-alarm fire that started in the dining hall was at 7:34 a.m. Firefighters who were first at the scene noticed smoke showing through the roof and requested a rapid intervention.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBFF) — Ocean City police Wednesday arrested a Caroline County man they say stabbed three people near the boardwalk last week. Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgley, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment. Police said on June 20 just before midnight a fight...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
