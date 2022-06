Two separate people suffered non-life-threatening gunshots in two separate incidents Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police say the incidents occurred within an hour of each other. The first was reported at about 6:45 pm in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast, while the second one happened just before 7:45 pm in the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest. Police have not released information about the victims, or whether the shootings may be connected.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO