ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Frankenstein legislation and midnight shell games thrive under Iowa Supreme Court

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Supreme Court shrugged off what a lower-court judge called “tricks” and “mischiefs” in the legislative process. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans’ ability to stay informed about what’s happening in the state Legislature took another body blow recently – and lawmakers aren’t even in...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 7

Nancy Van Winkle
3d ago

Let’s all just walk around with blinders on because this is the party that doesn’t like to be told what to do, but has no problem telling you what you can do!

Reply(1)
8
Nancy ODonnell
3d ago

Come time to vote, the Republican legislators need to be voted out. That basically is the only power “We The People” have in response to this originalist power grab.

Reply
6
Tim
3d ago

Republicans are great at tearing ideas down. Not good with ideas, though.

Reply
5
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

Walz, DLF leaders detail $4 billion plan to give direct checks to Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers formally announced Wednesday the double-down on the plan to send direct checks to Minnesotans struggling under the weight of inflation and record-high gas prices. At a morning press conference, the governor and House Speaker Melissa Hortman detailed a proposal to return roughly $4 billion of the state's historic budget surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of direct payments, which would go to an estimated 2.7 million households.Under the plan, single tax filers making up to $164,000 a year would get $1,000 checks while couples earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Legislature#The Iowa Supreme Court#Senate#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Gop
The Hollywood Reporter

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; States Can Ban Abortion

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension

An Iowa attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. According to court records, West Des Moines attorney Jason Thomas Carlstrom was arrested and charged with “simulated public intoxication” in October 2021 while standing on the front porch of a former girlfriend’s home. […] The post Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings That Invalidated Abortion Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January

A new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday will likely triple the number of counties that host a January deer hunting season and also allow smaller-caliber AR-15 rifles to be used for it. Senate File 581 was passed by the Iowa House and Senate in May. January deer hunts have long been used […] The post New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Legal experts hail swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic in multiple ways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Supreme Court has a new member.With the oath taken at noon on Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became Justice Jackson."We have a new historic moment to celebrate, and that is our first Black woman on the Supreme Court," said Prof. Amy Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh Law School."This is an amazing day, especially as a Black woman attorney," said Regina Wilson, secretary of the Allegheny County Bar Association."I am thrilled, but not just me. The entire country should be so proud," said Prof. Jalila Jefferson-Bullock, a former Duquesne Law School professor now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Attorney General wants state Supreme Court to consider Dobbs decision in abortion appeal

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the Montana Supreme Court to consider last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in an appeal of four abortion laws before the court. Planned Parenthood of Montana sued the state last year over four laws that were passed during the 2021 legislative […] The post Montana Attorney General wants state Supreme Court to consider Dobbs decision in abortion appeal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines unveils plans for a $40 million phosphorus recovery plant

A $40 million phosphorus recovery facility will be constructed by the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) under a plan presented to the city's Urban Design Review Board last week.The WRA anticipates tougher state and federal regulations to limit phosphorus and is trying to get ahead of them, Larry Hare, the WRA's treatment manager, tells Axios.Why it matters: Phosphorus is a naturally occurring element but when there is too much of it — usually from fertilizers, manures or sewage — it can lead to reduced oxygen in water. That can result in toxic algae that can be harmful to...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy