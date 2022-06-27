ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD returns to an all-time low of $140

By V. Palladino
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you were finally able to get your hands on a PS5 not too long ago, but now you find yourself quickly running out of space on it. Now's a good time to invest in an SSD that can expand your console's storage because one of our favorites from Samsung is...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Prepare yourself: Apple is announcing even more "new" products

Alert Apple aficionados: the company has reportedly hinted at new products and updated OG's to be released over the next year. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the tech giant has a few more surprises up its 2022 sleeves than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference, which announced the new iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, including anticipated updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#1tb#Management Software#Pny#Samsung Magician#The Patriot Viper Vp4300
CNET

Best Desktop PC for 2022

While it's true that only one out of every five computers sold is a desktop, we think it's time for people to give more consideration to desktop computers. Laptops and tablets sure are portable and convenient, but when you're spending nearly your whole day on the computer it can be better to have a big-screen monitor -- or even a multiple-monitor setup.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to turn off PIN on Windows?

Windows Hello is a convenient way to sign in to your Windows 10 or Windows 11 device using a PIN, alongside other biometric options including fingerprint or facial recognition. It is an essential feature, especially if you have kids, live with roommates, or have sensitive information stored on your PC.
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
Engadget

The best smartphones you can buy right now

Choosing your next smartphone can be challenging. With so many brands offering similar features at similar prices, it can be hard to understand what device actually has the things you want. If you’ve already determined you only want an iPhone, your decision-making process is slightly easier. (And even then, Apple’s lineup offers more options than ever.) Those also considering Android will have even more options to choose from, and likely more questions. Do you want a camera that can zoom into subjects that are extremely far away, or do you want intuitive AI that can screen your incoming calls for you? Here at Engadget, we test smartphones all year round and can help you make sense of what’s available and what to look out for. And, of course, we’ve included our favorite phones to help you whittle down your shortlist.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Samsung just beat TSMC to the 3nm punch

The advertised size seems to mean less as time goes by, and it's very difficult to compare them between companies, but Samsung is now celebrating the production of its first GAAFET 3 nanometer chips, arguably beating TSMC to the 3nm punch. That doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung is poised to deliver better product performance and thermals with chips made on its new node, but it does open the door.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Running Earbuds and Headphones to Use for 2022

A good pair of earbuds is imperative if you like working out to your favorite songs. The best workout headphones stay in place, while also being sweat-resistant and providing superior sound and battery life. Good sound quality is important, as are durability, battery life and reliable performance with minimal dropouts.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Leasing A Lucid Air EV Is As Expensive As Selling Your Soul

Earlier this month, we reported on Lucid's unique online car financing service for models like the Lucid Air and upcoming Gravity SUV. Lucid partnered with Bank of America with the hopes of making financing easier for its customers. It enables all aspects of the buying process to be completed totally online, including financing applications and the signing of the financing contract.
BUYING CARS
Digital Trends

Sony’s new InZone gaming headsets raise the bar for PS5 audio

Along with new gaming monitors, Sony has launched new InZone gaming headsets, designed to help take you to victory in your PC and PlayStation games. The range includes the flagship H9, the mid-range H7, and the budget-friendly H3. The headsets are priced at $300, $230, and $100, respectively. At the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

AMD-powered Frontier supercomputer is now the world's first 'true exascale machine'

The AMD-powered Frontier supercomputer will help power the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Our friends over at AMD have been making big strides in the field of supercomputing for some time. Just now the Frontier supercomputer—one of several machines powered by the red team's custom-built components—has gained the top spot in not only the Top500 (opens in new tab), and Green500 (opens in new tab) lists, but also the HPL-AI (opens in new tab) performance list. That's an immense feat for the company, and speaks to the raw power of the silicon AMD is producing nowadays.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy