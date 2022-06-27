ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Morning 4: Child of pregnant mother killed in Southfield crash in stable condition -- and more news

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Child stable, driver released after pregnant woman killed in Southfield hit-and-run crash. A child involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant...

fox2detroit.com

Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side. The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road. Detroit police said the shooting...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot and killed on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live has left the Ypsilanti Township stunned. The victim had become somewhat of a local celebrity because of those live feeds. But Tuesday (June 28), it all ended abruptly and tragic. Terrell Smith was on his Facebook live talking...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Report 6 Arrests During 2022 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman shot to death in Westland

A woman was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday morning. The suspected shooter, who police believe is her boyfriend, barricaded himself in a home after the shooting.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Mother, daughter found dead at condo

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A mother and daughter were found dead in a condo Tuesday morning, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead bodies found in a home at Stratford Manor Condominiums on Walton Boulevard, the report said. A 75-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were both found dead.
DETROIT, MI

