$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO