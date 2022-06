CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some zoning concepts in Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan overhaul are raising Neil Williamson’s eyebrows. Williamson runs the Free Enterprise Forum. He says some of the concepts would undermine property rights, such as giving the city right of first refusal in some situations. Another would allow “sub-lots” of existing zoning lots, which Williamson believe could be illegal under state code.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO