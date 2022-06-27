Soccer Matthew Junkins 2.jpg

On Stage: Shakespeare’s play “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is for all who are in love, fallen out of love, want to be loved and know what love is and what love isn’t. Don’t miss the Rustic Mechanicals’ performance of Shakespeare’s first, and perhaps his best, comedy, “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” as they perform live on stage Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m. at the Indie On Main in Keyser, West Virginia. For tickets and more information call 304-359-4254. You can find The Indie on Main at 15 N. Main Street in Keyser, West Virginia, and on Facebook.

KEYSER, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO