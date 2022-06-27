ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romney, WV

Soccer Matthew Junkins 2.jpg

By Photo Courtesy Denise Junkins
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMNEY, W.Va. (WV News) - It’s blossomed...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

“Tack” Clark’s Legacy Part 2: Two baseball state championships for Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — In part one of this multi-part series on the legacy of “Tack” Clark, the story of the Black and Gold’s three state football championships, won in 1956, 1962, and 1969, were chronicled. It’s now time to turn our attention and focus to the two baseball state championships Keyser won under Clark’s watch.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Basketball.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Cross Talk Outreach Ministries is hosting their fourth annual King…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Rush Services tops Frostburg Legion twice to remain unbeaten

ACCIDENT — Rush Services registered a pair of victories over Frostburg Legion on Friday and Monday to remain undefeated in Hot Stove Baseball League action heading into the final two games of the regular season. Rush won the two games by a combined 22-1 score in the dominant stretch.
FROSTBURG, MD
WVNews

Garrett Co. drops to 2-3 in Mountain District play

MCHENRY — Garrett Post 71/208/214 and Fort Cumberland Post 13 played three more games in their regular-season series this past week, and Cumberland took two of the three games to take a 3-2 series lead. Garrett and Cumberland have been scheduled to face each other eight times in the...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Six Keyser seniors attend Girls State, one makes history

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Six young ladies from Keyser recently had the opportunity to learn about how government works, and one even made history while representing the Friendly City. The six — Averi Everline, Rylee Staggs, Maddie Rhodes, Alexa Bess, Maddy Fisher and Kayley Clauze — were chosen...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Fireworks.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser’s John R. Shelton Swimming Pool will be offering free admis…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

From Adversity to Success: The Coffman-Fisher Company

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Eugene Coffman founded and was president of one of the largest chain store organizations in West Virginia, known as the Coffman-Fisher Company. At one time, the company operated 10 stores in the eastern part of the state. Some of the stores were located in Keyser, Piedmont, Romney, and Petersburg.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

DHHR Dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources rep…
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Keyser to hold free swim, fireworks for the Fourth

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s John R. Shelton Swimming Pool will be offering free admission all day Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. Pool manager Cheri Alt told the News & Tribune that a DJ will be providing music for the celebration and there will be games, prizes and raffles for those present.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports five new COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, with a total of 7,064 deaths attributed to the disease. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Pleasants County, a 94-year old female...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Virginia angler catches record-breaking catfish in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia has been broken, the state Division of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. On June 20, Allen Burkett of Criders, Virginia, caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passes at age 98

QUIET DELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Hershel “Woody” Williams, a native of Marion County’s Quiet Dell and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family, according to information released by the Woody Williams Foundation. Williams, a...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia officials mourn death of WW2 hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams

QUIET DELL, W.Va. (WV News) — An outpouring of condolences from West Virginia officials began early Wednesday in reaction to the passing of one of the state’s most iconic figures. The death of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the short, always-smiling embodiment of valor and sacrifice who was known around...
MILITARY
WVNews

Morrisey NEW.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning con…
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Martinsburg VA honors Army veteran on his 100th birthday

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is always excited to share in the special moments of the Veterans they serve life, and this milestone was no different as staff jumped at the opportunity to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of its treasured Community Living Center (CLC) residents.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNews

What's Happening

On Stage: Shakespeare’s play “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is for all who are in love, fallen out of love, want to be loved and know what love is and what love isn’t. Don’t miss the Rustic Mechanicals’ performance of Shakespeare’s first, and perhaps his best, comedy, “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” as they perform live on stage Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m. at the Indie On Main in Keyser, West Virginia. For tickets and more information call 304-359-4254. You can find The Indie on Main at 15 N. Main Street in Keyser, West Virginia, and on Facebook.
KEYSER, WV

