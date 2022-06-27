ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Police beat for Monday, June 27th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 41-year-old Katherine Slater of South Cherry in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Felony DUI case filed against Fairview Heights man

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man. Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
wrul.com

Stolen Wallet Reported in Norris City

A Norris City woman called the White County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of her wallet. On June 25th, Deputy spoke with Adrienne Johnson who stated that she attended a ballgame in Norris City on June 22nd and had left her wallet in the center console of her vehicle. Johnson said that she left her car unlocked but she was sitting only 40 feet away watching the game. Johnson stated that on the morning of the 23rd, she had noticed that her wallet was gone. She said there was no money in the wallet but there was a credit card along with her driver’s license in it. Johnson called to cancel the credit card but wanted to make the report due to concerns about identity theft due to her ID being taken.
NORRIS CITY, IL
wrul.com

Clark Arrested on Richland County Warrant

On June 27th at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by dispatch that 40 year old Larry J Clark of 202 S Monroe in Parkersburg was brought in by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department for the charge of Domestic Battery. Capeheart learned that Clark was wanted on a Failure to Appear on a warrant out of Richland County for Driving While License Suspended. Capeheart stated that he informed Clark that he was under arrest for the warrant, along with his domestic charge. Bond for Clark was set at $150. He paid bond and was released.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Centralia man arrested while in possession of meth & a gun

CENTRALIA, IL — A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested early Monday morning when police officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and a weapon. According to acting Police Chief Steve Writnour with the Centralia Police Department, around 2 a.m. Monday, an officer noticed an individual leaving the Huck’s Convenience Store on Calumet with an armful of items and looking back at the door of the store.
CENTRALIA, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Stolen 4-Wheeler Returned to Owners

The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
SPRINGERTON, IL
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 26TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 19-year-old Tysha Schwaninger of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

The Carmi Police Department dealt with a handful of incidents over the weekend, including catalytic converter theft, a DUI, and a disorderly conduct charge. A Norris City woman was arrested Monday on a Wayne County Warrant along with several other charges. 46 year old Andrea Stocke was charged with Unlawful Display of Suspended Registration Plates, Possession of Meth, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property. Stocke is currently being held on $750 bond.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, June 26th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police first came into contact with Mary Greenwood of North College when receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Boone just before midnight. After Greenwood was arrested for driving on a suspended license, she gave police permission to search. They allegedly found a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue and a handgun. Greenwood was taken to the Marion County Jail until a decision is made on formal charges.
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

2 deaths under investigation in Sesser, Ill.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson park music series organizer Bruce Loy previews the performers scheduled to play at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell. The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/29. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SESSER, IL
KFVS12

Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28 have been ruled a murder suicide. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Locust Street just after 9 a.m. to investigate a dropped call. When they arrived, no one...
SESSER, IL
The Telegraph

Two charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine in separate incidents by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Patsy A. Heitzig, 35, of South Roxana, was charged June 24 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
cilfm.com

2 hurt in Franklin County motorcycle accident

ZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County. It happened about 10:15 p.m. on Route 148 in between Herrin and Zeigler. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Stone, 48, of Marion was southbound when he lost control of the bike and crashed. Stone and his passenger, Shannon Tolbert, 48, were both thrown from the motorcycle and airlifted from the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Mt. Vernon man arrested on weapons charges

MT. VERNON, IL — A 20-year-old Mt. Vernon man on three weapons charges Friday after reportedly entering a home and threatening a person with a firearm before refusing to come out the home. Alexander Kuhn reportedly entered the home at 719 South 20th Street around noon Friday after making...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton woman faces two drug indictments

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton woman faces two separate drug-related indictments issued last week by a Madison County grand jury. Katlynn R. Hartman, 24, of Alton, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of obstructing justice, all Class 4 felonies.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Tennis Courts to be closed starting Tuesday

The City of Salem tennis courts at Bryan Memorial Park will be closed for cleaning and repairs, beginning Tuesday, July 5 until complete. The city will announce when the work is complete.
SALEM, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Booked On 2020 Warrant

An Illinois man was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Friday on two warrants from December of 2020. Forty-eight-year-old Roy E Adams was arrested by Shelby County authorities on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on traffic tickets from September 2020 for alleged speeding and no seatbelt. Total bond was set at $185.
