18 Best Restaurants in Blue Island, IL [2022 Updated]

Sunny park views from this gorgeous East facing 2 bedroom/ 2 bath apartment located right on Michigan Avenue at Metropolitan Tower. This unit gets amazing light from East facing windows with views of the Art Institute and Millennium/ Grant Park. Gorgeous finishes, split floor plan layout with foyer and gallery hallway, hardwood flooring, throughout, private and spa-like primary suite, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar/ island, in-unit laundry/ utility room. Building features 24 hour door staff, fitness center with spa and roof deck with amazing city views. Rent includes heat, A/C, water, cooking gas, basic cable, Internet. Garage parking and storage included in rent!! Available August 1. Click link for 3D Walkthough.
