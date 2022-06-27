ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

‘Civil War Evening’ to feature first-person docudrama enactment

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts are teaming up to sponsor “A Civil War Evening” — a two-act documentary featuring Curt Fields as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E....

Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 30

June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a big show. With its Vanity Fair, its martial parades, its classic architecture, its restful lakes, its singing fountains, its bands of music, its thousands of beautiful women, and elaborate displays of the products of human toil and marvelous creations of inventive genius, it is daily attracting crowds from every part of the county. All roads lead to Nashville and every eye is fixed upon our fair and proud capitol city on her granite throne overlooking the placid bosom of the Cumberland. It is a mammoth advertisement of Tennessee. The observing visitor can not fail to be impressed with the refinement, aesthetic culture and enterprise of our people, the fertility of our fields, the variety of our productions and the boundlessness of our natural wealth.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Abortion rights protesters gather in Founders Park

Protesters gathered at Founders Park on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in support of abortion rights and marched from the park to East Tennessee State University’s Mini-Dome and back. Several protesters spoke before the march, expressing their anger and frustration over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday,...
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Alean Lowe Cooper

ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
WJHL

Pepsi announces 4th act added to Independence Day celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown is on to the return of the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall presented by Food City. With less than a week to go until fireworks light up the region, Pepsi is putting the final touches on the event. Organizers told News Channel 11 they have added […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Docudrama#The Civil War#Enactment#E Center St#The American Civil War
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Three of four Northeast State presidential finalists have regional ties

NASHVILLE — Of the four finalists announced Monday to become the next president of Northeast State Community College, three have direct connections to the region, two to the school. One is the current interim president and one a former vice president, while another works for a community college in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Lions Club selects new leadership

JOHNSON CITY — Doris Kaifa was recently elected Johnson City Lions Club president. Kaifa was born in Monrovia, Liberia. She moved to the United States in 1999 to begin her career with the social work department of the Good Samaritan Ministries, Inc. She has worked for Good Samaritan Ministries for 11 years and currently serves as the manager/supervisor of Good Samaritan Ministries’ branch in Piney Flats.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Public Library to host its fourth Fandom Convention

JOHNSON CITY – Johnson City Public Library this week will host its fourth fandom convention, LibCon IV: A Pirate’s Life 4 Me. What: LibCon is a free and family-friendly convention with panels, games, trivia, food trucks, vendors, an art contest, and a cosplay contest. When: The event will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County conveys Ashe Street Courthouse to Johnson City

Washington County commissioners voted Monday to officially transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse to the city of Johnson City. In a 13-1-1 decision (with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioner Bryan Davenport absent), the commission agreed to legally convey the deed for the 112-year-old “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Deadline is nearing to register to vote in Tennessee's August election

If you are not qualified to cast a vote in Tennessee, election officials say now is the time to do something about it. The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 elections is July 5. That’s when voters will be going to the polls to decide county general election contests for courthouse offices and state and federal primaries for legislative seats.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Independence parade set for Saturday

KINGSPORT — The Independence Day Parade will take place Saturday and have plenty of flags, floats and fun. The Kingsport Chamber is hosting the 68th Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. “The Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade is a great tradition...
KINGSPORT, TN

