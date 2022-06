This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 30. Carrie Jung is our host. As of right now, 75% of Massachusetts is in a "Level 2-Significant Drought." But what does that mean? How common is it to be in a drought this time of year? What can you do about it? And how should we be thinking about climate change in all of this? We break it all down with our expert guests.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO