El Paso, TX

EPPD: Suspect dies in police custody

By Jasmine Perry
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crime Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs is investigating a case of a man who died in police custody overnight.

EPPD officials say officers responded to a welfare check call at 12:36 Monday morning at a 7-11 convenience store

Authorities told KTSM a 36-year old-man who was possibly intoxicated became combative with an officer outside the store at 5830 Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

According to the EPPD spokesperson, Adrian Cisneros, a taser was used on the individual who was taken into custody.

“At that time Individual was placed inside a patrol car, during that time the individual became unconscious. MFS was here already at the scene and CPR was administered,” said Cisneros. “That individual was taken to the hospital but unfortunately he passed away at the hospital. So at this time so we have the Crimes Against Persons and internal affairs looking into this case.”

EPPD spokesperson, Adrian Cisneros

Cisneros also confirms four officers were involved and are now on leave as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story we will keep you updated during our Monday newscasts.

