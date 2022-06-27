Fourth of July Covid-19 safety tips

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven dogs were killed and two others were injured after being shot in Crawford County, according to an animal shelter in Erie. The ANNA Shelter's Animal Cruelty Division said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an officer responded to a "brutal massacre." The shelter said the owners of the nine dogs left town, leaving a friend to watch the animals. When the owners returned home, they found that seven of their dogs were dead and two were critically injured, the shelter said. All nine dogs were German Shepherds, ages eight months to 5 years old. "The two survivors were triaged and stabilized here in Erie. One was transported to a critical care specialist veterinarian in Pittsburgh with three bullets lodged in his shoulder, hip and jaw. He will be undergoing emergency surgery shortly," the post said.It is not clear if anyone has been charged. No update was available on the condition of the two surviving dogs. Anyone with information can call 814-572-5913.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO