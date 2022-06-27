ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Middle-earth book reveals inspiration for Rings of Power

By Emma-Jane Betts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to go on a brand-new adventure to Middle Earth? Well, you’re in luck because HarperCollins has announced a new book by J.R.R. Tolkien titled The Fall of Númenor. In the new literary work, fantasy fans will get to read a collection of stories set in the Second Age of Middle-earth...

