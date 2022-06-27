Job hunting? 19.5k jobs in Birmingham-Hoover are available right now

Another day, another build. This time we’re hearing a story we’ve seen again and again here at Build-Outs—folks with big city coffee experience move to a town where the pace of life is a bit slower, and there’s not much around in the way of a good espresso shot, so they dig in and build their own little slice of caffeinated heaven. That’s the story in Cahaba Heights—suburban Birmingham, Alabama—where Josh and Melanie Cosio have put out their shingle as Cala Coffee, converting an enviably large old building into a coffee bar and roastery to serve the community delicious coffee. “Coffee should be fun, not pretentious,” they tell us, and to that end they’re working with excellent gear (courtesy of La Marzocco and Mill City Roasters) to tell the story of coffee’s culinary possibilities without artifice or fuss. This exciting new cafe will open in November of 2022—let’s take a closer look.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO