ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Job hunting? 19.5k jobs in Birmingham-Hoover are available right now

By Selah Vetter
Bham Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you on the hunt for a new job? Job-seekers, with over 19.5k jobs available in the Greater Birmingham area, we have good news for you. We did the work for you and have top jobs and employers within 25 miles of Birmingham, so keep reading for all the...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Meet ALEX: The Alabama Experience at The World Games 2022

The World Games 2022 are coming to town very soon and people will be visiting Birmingham from all over the world. Keep reading to learn how The Alabama Experience will use this opportunity show what Alabama has to offer as a place to live and work. What is The Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit me. The Rotary Trail and sign should be celebrated, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero’s heart is in the community serving others

Alabama Power Information Systems Analyst Ronald Crenshaw is serving on a big stage – The World Games, the largest sporting event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics. Crenshaw is on temporary assignment as the assistant to the Unified Command Logistics chief for the Games. Crenshaw works to coordinate local, state and federal partners. Safety is key to ensuring the Games are successful and fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Rent continues to skyrocket around Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you are paying more to rent an apartment or home. Over the past two years, rent has skyrocketed. Nationwide, the price of rent has gone up 25% since 2020 according to Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst with QuoteWizard. “Even in the last 6...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Match Grant Program boosting Black-owned business bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recipients of the inaugural Magic City Match program have been announced. The pilot program was designed specifically to help Black owned businesses. Over two dozen businesses earned thousands of dollars, but the grand prize winner is the owner of Oasis Family Birthing Center, Dr. Heather Skanes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Birmingham’s Favorite Spots for Frozen Treats

A frozen dessert renaissance has swept the Magic City over the past several years. Local makers have elevated simple summer treats by giving ice cream the farm-to-table treatment, infusing sorbets and ices with haute cuisine creativity, and invigorating popsicles with exciting international flavors. Let’s check out Birmingham’s favorite ice cream parlors and popsicle stands!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Hunting#Alabamaworks#Indeed Com#Uab Medicine#Deloitte
wbrc.com

Bulk trash pick up process frustrating Birmingham residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several piles of trash have remained untouched by the city over the last month and a half. One area in particular with piles scattered about is the historic Norwood neighborhood. It is one that has frustrated and angered several residents. It is not just the fact...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

JPMorgan Chase Opens First Birmingham Branch, With Help of HBCU Grad

JPMorgan Chase & Co. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its first full-service banking center in Birmingham. Approximately 20 city officials, bank representatives, and customers toured the location at 425 20th St South in downtown. Among the officials in Birmingham for the opening was Racquel Oden, Head of Consumer...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS 42

New COVID-19 testing center opening in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Tuesday, the Jefferson County Department of Health will be opening a new COVID-19 testing location in Birmingham. The location, which is the result of a partnership between the JCDH, the Alabama Media Group, Crook Realty Company and Easy Testing, will be an outdoor parking lot location on the corner of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Thunder on the Mountain 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show. The sky show will once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Organizers dispute sheriff's World Games resources claim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Organizers are disputing the Jefferson County Sheriff's claims that some law enforcement agencies are pulling resources from the World Games. Check out what the Secret Service and the World Games CEO have to say about security staffing for the event.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Cala Coffee In Birmingham, AL

Another day, another build. This time we’re hearing a story we’ve seen again and again here at Build-Outs—folks with big city coffee experience move to a town where the pace of life is a bit slower, and there’s not much around in the way of a good espresso shot, so they dig in and build their own little slice of caffeinated heaven. That’s the story in Cahaba Heights—suburban Birmingham, Alabama—where Josh and Melanie Cosio have put out their shingle as Cala Coffee, converting an enviably large old building into a coffee bar and roastery to serve the community delicious coffee. “Coffee should be fun, not pretentious,” they tell us, and to that end they’re working with excellent gear (courtesy of La Marzocco and Mill City Roasters) to tell the story of coffee’s culinary possibilities without artifice or fuss. This exciting new cafe will open in November of 2022—let’s take a closer look.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

In shift, Birmingham mayor says World Games will not displace homeless residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told city councilors Tuesday morning that no residents facing homelessness will be displaced during the World Games. Woodfin’s statement reflects a major shift in communication regarding the homeless community and the games, which will be held throughout the city from July 7-17.  Previously, city and World Games […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy