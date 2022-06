Calling all Los Alamos businesses! LACDC is looking for business owners who would like to promote their business in the ScienceFest promotional materials. Create a special offer, a discount, or simply promote any product/service that ties into ScienceFest or the STEM theme. (No discount offer required.) This promotion is FREE to all businesses. All that is required is to send a .jpg photo of the products/services you would like to promote, along with a short blurb. Examples included in the flier above.For more information, or to submit a promo, email Sam at sam@losalamos.org.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO