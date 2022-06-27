ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Caught on Camera: 7 rescued off Florida coast after boat struck by lightning

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER, Fla. – Coast Guard crews rescued seven people off the coast of Tampa Bay after their boat was struck by lightning on Saturday. The video shows the bolt impacting...

www.local10.com

Mysuncoast.com

Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Video caught the moment a boat carrying seven people was struck by lightning 100 miles off shore in Clearwater. The Coast Guard’s Clearwater Station rescued all seven, Saturday, after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk...
CLEARWATER, FL
Click10.com

Florida man dies trying to save teen in Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. – Indiana conservation officers say lifeguards have recovered the body of a Florida man after he tried to save the life of a teenager. They say 38-year-old Thomas Kenning of St. Petersburg, Florida, was at Porter Beach on Monday when he saw a female in distress in Lake Michigan.
PORTER, IN
CBS Miami

Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Bahamas resort

MIAMI – The official cause of death has been released for the three American tourists found unresponsive in their Bahamas hotel rooms.According to police in the Bahamas, Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida died of carbon monoxide poisoning.The deaths happened at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.Guests had complained of vomiting and nausea. The next morning, the Phillips and Chiarella were found dead inside their villas.Chiarella's wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment.The investigation is ongoing.
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

This Is Why Suddenly Holes Are Appearing At Florida Beaches

If you haven’t noticed, mysterious holes have been popping up at the beaches of the Sunshine State. We’ve found out the story behind them and the reason might not be what you think it is. People have been digging these big holes on our beaches and then not...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Chief says charges possible after more antisemitic flyers found in South Florida

MIAMI – Residents of multiple South Florida communities are reporting finding antisemitic flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods in a string of incidents very similar to a rash of flyer distributions in South Florida distributed by a white supremacist group back in January. Residents of Miami and Coral Gables reported...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. – Officials say a 44-year-old Florida woman bought her infant grandchild and a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the check-in process. DeSoto County Sheriff’s...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Cops Search For Missing Endangered Florida Woman

Florida police are calling for the public's help in locating a missing woman they say is in danger due to multiple health conditions. Officers from the MSCO say 51-year-old Angela Ullery hasn't been seen or heard from in 5 days. The last reported sighting of the woman was back on Thursday, 6-23. Neighbors say they saw her at Robin’s Apartments in the 2300 block of 1st Street East.
fox35orlando.com

RADAR: Rain, strong storms moving across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong storms as they move across Central Florida Thursday. Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning are likely. Click the above video player for a live look at the radar. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today’s forecast high:...
ORLANDO, FL
Field & Stream

Video: Paddleboarders Save California Swimmer Attacked by Great White Shark.

Two paddleboarders and a surfer likely saved a swimmer’s life last Wednesday off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, California, when they paddled to his rescue after a shark attack. Stephen Bruemmer, a retired Monterey Peninsula College professor in his 60s, sustained serious injuries to his torso and leg, but is in fair and stable condition after being rushed by ambulance to the Natividad Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery to treat his wounds.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

