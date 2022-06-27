ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Stunning Roman mosaics return home to new Israeli museum

By EMILY ROSE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ErGv_0gNGKvMB00
1 of 7

JERUSALEM (AP) — A series of exceptional 1,700-year-old Roman mosaics have returned home to Israel, where the collection went on public display for the first time Monday after more than a decade touring the world’s top museums.

The mosaics were first discovered in the central city of Lod in 1996 but the Israel Antiquities Authority only fully unearthed the enormous, well-preserved artworks in 2009.

The collection stretches 17 meters by nine meters (56 feet by 30 feet). The mosaics feature a menagerie of animals, from fish and fowl to beasts that would have been exotic to ancient residents of Lod: an African elephant, rhinoceros and giraffe. Archaeologists believe the mosaics adorned an affluent villa in the 3rd or 4th centuries, after Lod was rebuilt as the Roman city of Diospolis.

But for more than a decade, while Israeli authorities raised funds for a museum, the mosaics had no permanent home. They went on display at museums around the globe, including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Louvre Museum in Paris and The Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The mosaics’ new home at the Shelby White and Leon Levy Mosaic Lod Archaeological Center features guided tours and interactive exhibits in Arabic, English and Hebrew. The museum is free for residents of Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city that saw bouts of sectarian violence in May 2021 during Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Like a mosaic which brings many pieces together to be one wonderful picture ... we are trying to bring all the local people — Jews and Arabs,” the museum’s project manager, Raanan Kislev, told The Associated Press.

The museum hopes it will be a key attraction for tour groups, as Lod is strategically situated between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and next to the country’s main international airport. The museum is designed to recreate an ancient Roman villa like one that would have housed the mosaics.

“Our dream for this city — itself a mosaic of cultures — is being realized today right before of our eyes, as we dedicate this most important museum, placing Lod on the world tourism map,” said Mayor Yair Revivo.

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
Reuters

Magnificent ancient mosaic found near Tel Aviv returns home

LOD, Israel, June 27 (Reuters) - An exceptionally well-preserved Roman floor mosaic, showing a rich variety of fish, animals, birds and ships, has returned to the site where it was first found in a Tel Aviv suburb after a decade-long tour of some of the world's top museums. The 1,700...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Villa#Israeli#African#Rhinoceros And Giraffe#The Louvre Museum#Arab#Hamas
ARTnews

Greek National Gallery Director Marina Lambraki-Plaka Dies at 83, Archaeological Trove Found in China, and More: Morning Links for June 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARINA LAMBRAKI-PLAKA, the director of the National Gallery in Athens since 1992, died on Monday, Kathimerini reports. She was 83. Trained as an archaeologist and art historian, Lambraki-Plaka led the museum as it opened venues in Corfu, Nafplio, and Goudi. Numerous Greek politicians paid tribute to her following her passing, the Greek Herald reports. “I personally thank her for her friendship and the art lessons she offered us generously, charmingly, and unforgettably,” the nation’s culture minister, Lina Mendoni, said. During her three decades at the institution, it added some 3,000 works to...
MUSEUMS
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Middle East
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Traudl Junge, Adolf Hitler’s Favorite Secretary

Traudl Junge thought of Adolf Hitler as a father figure and a friend — claiming she had no idea about the Holocaust until after World War II ended and the Führer was dead. As the Allied forces closed in on the Nazi regime and its occupied territory, Hitler surrounded himself with only his closest colleagues. By the final 10 days of his life, he lived in an underground air raid shelter in Berlin with a small fraction of his following — including his personal secretary, Traudl Junge.
WORLD WAR II
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
freightwaves.com

Livestock shipping strikes again: Death and cruelty on the high seas

Shipping has suffered its share of reputational problems through the years, from pollution to allegations of price gouging. But of all the world’s ocean trades, livestock shipping is in a reputational class all its own. Decade after decade, vessel casualties and reports of animal cruelty keep piling up. Yet...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy