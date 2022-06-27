ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Class Of 2022 Celebrate Their Big Day In Jackson

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YflRK_0gNGKHUT00
Graduation caps are seen on the heads and in the air of Jackson Memorial High School and Jackson Liberty High School graduates during their two recently held ceremonies. (Photo courtesy Jackson Schools)

JACKSON – Caps with tassels were tossed into the air as township officials, school district administrators, educators, parents and family members assembled to honor the Class of 2022.

Graduates of the Jackson Memorial High School and Jackson Liberty High School enjoyed their commencement outside in good weather. It was a beautiful end to a high school career in which more than half of it was spent dealing with COVID-19.

Jackson Memorial High School Principal Kevin DiEugenio remarked that he was “impressed with the accomplishments of the graduating class at Jackson Memorial. The Class of 2022 helped us recover from the hardships caused by the pandemic.

“The leadership of the class officers allowed our students to enjoy a nearly normal senior year. More activities were celebrated and this class started new traditions. I look forward to following their future progress as they all represent the hard work and commitment that has been a trademark of Jackson Memorial High School for more than 56 years,” DiEugenio added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYCsj_0gNGKHUT00
Jackson Liberty High School’s Valedictorian was Ashley Waldron. (Photo courtesy Jackson Schools)

This year’s JMHS Valedictorian was Nicholas Tozzi and the Salutatorian was Kate Bryant.

Tozzi said, “as a class we have accomplished so much in terms of academia and athletics despite adversity and the challenges we faced along the way. We’ve each made our own ripples and altered the tide here at JMHS through our individual and collective achievements.

“This success and resilience proves that we have the potential to make tremendous change in our futures. Through an ocean of chaotic change, we’ve gained strength that has brought us together. Everything that we’ve experienced in high school and each setback we’ve encountered has made us more prepared for life and able to better adapt to difficult situations,” Tozzi said.

Jackson Liberty High School Principal Geoffrey Brignola addressed his graduates, saying “what you have shown all of us is that you have become stronger, more compassionate, understanding, wiser, and ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“Your belief in yourselves will allow you to achieve any dream and I am confident that there will be many dreams achieved in all of your futures and I look forward to hearing about the happy, beautiful, and successful lives you have created,” Brignola added.

The school’s Valedictorian was Ashley Waldron and Salutatorian was Charlotte Orton. Waldron said in her graduation speech, “this day marks a turning point in all of our lives. It is now that we must open a whole new chapter of our books. It is now that we must take more steps than ever before.

“As we all move on towards the rest of our lives, I encourage each and every one of you to dream big, believe in yourself, and never be afraid to take that next step. Congratulations, Class of 2022 and thank you,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdjjX_0gNGKHUT00
The Jackson Memorial High School Salutatorian was Kate Bryant. (Photo courtesy Jackson Schools)

Some statistics on this year’s class includes a districtwide graduation rate of 95.2% with 693 graduates in the district, JMHS having 415 and JLHS with 278.

Scholarships for the Class of 2022 were drawn from the Jackson Township High School Scholarship Fund with graduates awarded a total of $121,875. Overall, Jackson graduates were offered a total of $27,839,198 in scholarships.

The School District provided some post graduate analysis noting that 296 graduates would be attending a four-year college which represents a percentage of 42.7%.

School Superintendent Nicole Pormilli said, “there is such great joy in sending our students off into what we know will be very bright futures. These students have overcome so much, and have worked so hard to get where they are and we could not be more proud of them.’’

Pormilli added that she was particularly thankful to the Jackson Township High School Scholarship Fund Committee and all the community members and donors who raised scholarship money for students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUjFO_0gNGKHUT00
Superintendent Nicole Pormilli cheers the grads. (Photo courtesy Jackson Schools)

“This committee and the very generous donors who contributed are responsible for $121,875 in scholarships being awarded to our students, which is just incredible. The generosity of our volunteers and of our community will have such an amazing impact on our students and we are all just so grateful to them for their support of our students,’’ Pormilli said.

At the most recent Township Council meeting, members of the governing body also congratulated the Class of 2022.

“You’ve been through a lot especially during these last two years and you made it through. All the best to you and your future endeavors,” Councilman Nino Borrelli expressed.

Mayor Michael Reina offered, “congratulations. I think Councilman Borrelli said it best – this graduating class and future graduating classes that went through COVID – what you were all cheated out of and you still stuck with it and you’re graduating. Congratulations from the entire township of Jackson.”

“It is onward and upward from here and nothing but the best,” the mayor added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Howell School Awarded Grant For Outdoor Classroom

HOWELL – Ardena Elementary School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Sustainable Jersey to create an outdoor classroom. A total of 35 public schools and districts in the New Jersey were selected to receive grants which are funded by the PSEG Foundation. The PSEG Foundation has contributed $2.8 million in funding to the Sustainable Jersey grants program for municipalities and schools.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Church Creates Summer Food Pantry For Children In Need

BRICK – A local church is making sure kids don’t go hungry this summer, as they launch a children’s summer food pantry. St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church in Brick Township has created “EAT UP! Food For Kids,” a weekly food pantry for local children offering food that they would normally receive daily if they were at school.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmhs Valedictorian#Salutatorian
New Jersey 101.5

‘Christmas in July’ comes to Belmar, NJ — Big light show aids vets

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, or at least it will be July 1 in Belmar. That's when the Independence Day Light Show takes place 9 p.m. at the Taylor Pavilion. The festivities begin with the national anthem performed by Chris Pinnella, formerly of the Trans Siberian Orchestra. Next will come a 10-minute show that includes ariel effects, flames, fog, and lights. The event culminates with an incredible fireworks event.
BELMAR, NJ
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, June 29

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is seeking nominations for the Monmouth County Jane G. Clayton Award and for the M. Claire French Award for Leadership in Historic Preservation. Any individual who knows a person or an organization that has gone above and beyond to preserve the history of Monmouth...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Middle Twp High Grad Named Miss NJ for 2nd Straight Year

What is it about these women from Middle Township High School? For the second straight year, the winner of the Miss New Jersey Scholarship Competition is an MTHS graduate. Congratulations to Augostina Mallous, Miss New Jersey 2022, crowned on Saturday night in the Superstar Theater in Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Another Black Bear Sighting, This Time In Manahawkin

STAFFORD – The black bear sightings continue around the Jersey Shore – this time in Manahawkin. Stafford Township Police put an alert out on June 29 that the black bear had been located in the wooded area on Route 9 in Manahawkin. Police said he was last seen heading north in the area of Cedar Bridge Road across from Southern Regional High School.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown is a city in Burlington County, New Jersey. Its history dates back to the colonial era when it was an important port town. In 1682, the Europeans first settled in Bordentown, where it was known as "Farnsworth's Landing." In 1717, Farnsworth's Landing became Borden's Town. Joseph Bonaparte, disguised as...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
ocean.edu

Grunin Center Announces Exciting New Season Lineup!

The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College is pleased to announce its new 2022-23 season, presenting a fantastic lineup of spectacular shows and special events. The new season is packed with music, family-friendly fun, award-winning drama, and exciting performances featuring artists from around the globe.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Program Has STEM Students Reaching For The Stars

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – The first class of 5th grade students from Fort Dix Elementary School entered a whole new world when they came to the newly opened STARBASE (Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration) program. STARBASE is a Department of Defense funded youth program...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Animal Shelter celebrates adoption of its longest resident

WESTAMPTON – Every dog has its day, and Dash finally had his. The 6-year-old American pit bull terrier had been the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s longest resident, with nearly two years spent there. But Dash’s long wait for a loving, forever home ended a few weeks ago when he was adopted by Mount Laurel resident Brittany Eifert and her fiancé Nick Butler.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy