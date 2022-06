Rutgers football is still a building program. The return of head coach Greg Schiano has sparked hope in fans of the program who witnessed him bring the Scarlet Knights to new heights during his first tenure with the school. Despite have a win-loss record of 5-8 last season, Rutgers was named as a late replacement and accepted a bid to the 2021 Gator Bowl. They lost that game 38-10, but the team has continued to take a step forward each season. Coach Schiano has brought a winning culture to the program and continues to bring strong recruiting classes since his return...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO