ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Tennessee's first-ever Buc-ee's travel center opens to public

By Jordan Whittington
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's time for beaver nuggets! Buc-ee's has officially opened in Cumberland County, Tennessee. The Texas-based country store and gas station along Interstate 40 in...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opened in Crossville Monday, showcasing world-famous bathrooms, snacks and more than 100 gas pumps ready for those coming and going through the state. “It’s a great location - right in between Nashville and Knoxville - and we are going to...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is approaching, and some people are stocking up on fireworks to fill the night sky with booms and bright lights. However, it isn't legal to shoot fireworks everywhere in East Tennessee. Some cities also have their own rules regarding whether people can shoot fireworks. A quick list of those counties and cities is below.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Government
County
Cumberland County, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Crossville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Mascot, TN
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Cumberland County, TN
Government
City
Crossville, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
ucbjournal.com

￼New bookstore coming to downtown Cookeville

COOKEVILLE – Work began June 1 to turn 35 W. Spring St. into a new independent bookstore and event space. The store, called Plenty on Spring, will feature a carefully curated selection of books, both classics and new releases. Highlights will include the latest bestsellers, books by Tennessee authors,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Nuggets#Beaver
WTVCFOX

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Study names Tennessee No. 2 on 'Most Irresponsible Drivers' list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to a study published by SmartAsset, Tennessee has been ranked No. 2 on their States With the Most Irresponsible Drivers – 2022 Edition list. Despite being in the silver medal position, being on the top of this list isn't an accolade worth flaunting.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Jack Daniel's announces limited release of their highest proof whiskey ever

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — Five unique batches of the highest proof whiskeys ever released from Jack Daniel's will soon be available only in Tennessee. During the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, around 55 barrels were found where the Angel's Share was so high, the liquid inside could not be bottled as Single Barrel selections. Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher says the Angel's Share is the whiskey lost from evaporation.
LYNCHBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy