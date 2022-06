ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A potential food-borne illness in a popular grocer’s produce. Vidalia onions sold by the pound at Wegmans from June 23rd to June 24th in locations including Ithaca, Auburn, Corning, and Elmira, are being recalled due to the possibility of a listeria contamination. Officials say the product may have a 4-digit PLU code of 4159 or 4166. All products may be returned for a full refund.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO