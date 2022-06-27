ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Quinnipiac professor breaks down Roe v. Wade overturned, what it means

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JY7gx_0gNGJGdx00

(WTNH) – Shockwaves are spreading across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thus removing the federal constitutional right to abortion.

News 8 is sitting down with Professor Lauren Sardi, a professor of sociology and women’s and gender studies at Quinnipiac University to break down what the ruling means for people in Connecticut. She will also discuss what it could mean for other laws in the future.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Enfield police seize 6,000 bags of heroin during traffic stop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Enfield Police Department shared that a large number of narcotics were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday night. Enfield police arrested Romancito Santiago Roman, 42, of Rochester, New York, on the following charges: possession with the intent to sell and distribute narcotics, improper use of license plate, failure to […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

2 in custody after Hartford credit union robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said. According to the Hartford Police Department, the robbery occurred at Cencap Bank on Main Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shooting of 2-year-old in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy in Waterbury turned himself into the Waterbury Police Department. Kharis Samuels, 20, faces charges of assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a […]
WATERBURY, CT
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Quinnipiac University#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
TIME

Clarence Thomas Signals Same-Sex Marriage and Contraception Rights at Risk After Overturning <i>Roe v. Wade</i>

In his opinion concurring with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade , Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the high court should revisit all cases built on similar legal footing—including cases that guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex consensual sexual relations, and same-sex marriage .
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Takeaways From First Primaries Since Roe V. Wade Overturned

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Republican who supports abortion rights found success in Colorado in the first primary elections held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, while New York's first female governor positioned herself to become a major voice in the post-Roe landscape. In Illinois, Democrats...
COLORADO STATE
WTNH

Meriden police arrest alleged home invasion and assault suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly behind a March home invasion and assault. On March 2, Meriden police responded to a call that a female had been pistol-whipped in the head with a firearm at a Meriden residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MERIDEN, CT
CNN

On GPS: America after Roe v. Wade

As Americans process the controversial US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, undoing federal abortion rights across the country, Fareed talks to Emily Bazelon of The New York Times Magazine about what comes next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Impact of state abortion bans after Roe v. Wade is overturned

At least 22 states are imposing restrictions or bans on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the University of California, San Francisco, joins CBS News to talk about the repercussions these laws could have on women across the country.
U.S. POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy