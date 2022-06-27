Quinnipiac professor breaks down Roe v. Wade overturned, what it means

(WTNH) – Shockwaves are spreading across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thus removing the federal constitutional right to abortion.

News 8 is sitting down with Professor Lauren Sardi, a professor of sociology and women’s and gender studies at Quinnipiac University to break down what the ruling means for people in Connecticut. She will also discuss what it could mean for other laws in the future.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.