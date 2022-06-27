Wolff, No. 2 amateur Chacarra to join LIV Golf Portland field

June 27 (UPI) -- Matthew Wolff, the No. 77 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be part of LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the second tournament of the Saudi-backed breakaway competitive series.

Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Daily Telegraph on Sunday about the latest addition to the 48-player field. LIV Golf Portland will run from Thursday through Saturday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

Eugenio Chacarra, the No. 2 player in the men's World Amateur Golf Ranking, also announced over the weekend on social media that he plans to join the LIV Golf Portland field.

LIV Golf announced 45 players in the field Wednesday, which included recent PGA Tour defector Brooks Koepka, the No. 19 player in the world. No. 17 Dustin Johnson, No. 21 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 22 Abraham Ancer, No. 31 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 33 Kevin Na are among the other top players in the field for the 54-hole tournament.

No. 125 Charl Schwatzel, who won the first LIV Golf tournament earlier this month near London, also is in the field for the second competition.

DeChambeau, Johnson, Koepka, Na, Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Hideto Tanihara, Martin Kaymer, Wade Ormsby and Graeme McDowell will captain the 12 LIV Golf teams this week.

The tournament's teams will be decided Tuesday at a draft, with each captain selecting three players. The player with the best individual score through three rounds will earn a $4 million first-place prize. The team with the best score also will split a $3 million first-place prize.

LIV Golf Portland coverage will start at 4 p.m. Thursday and air through Saturday at LIVGolf.com and on the league's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The PGA Tour season will continue with the John Deere Classic from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

