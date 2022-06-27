ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQgAq_0gNGIlqZ00

The Newport-based Dragons have announced a rebrand as Dragons RFC.

A new club logo comprises three fleurs-de-lis – symbolic across many crests in the Dragons’ region – with colours of black and amber to represent Newport, plus the blue of Monmouthshire and Gwent.

“Our new name makes it clear – we are a rugby club,” the Dragons said in a statement.

“This is a message we know strikes home with our supporters. We all see ourselves as a club, and we feel strongly about that.

“This does not detract from us representing our region or the people of Gwent. But we are being authentically true to what we have always been, and now our name reflects this.”

David Buttress, chairman of the United Rugby Championship outfit, added: “We are excited to welcome in a new era at our great club, and this change comes in the wake of a robust, challenging and honest debate over the past 12 months.

“Opinions and feedback have been canvassed to ensure the club has a brand that feels authentic and true to us.

“This is a new direction for our club. We are not losing our identity, we are evolving and growing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England and South Africa forced to settle for draw after rain at Taunton

England remain without a Women’s Test victory on home soil since 2005 after their match against South Africa at Taunton was halted early due to rain.Heather Knight’s side had looked to close in on victory on the final day, with South Africa having started at 55 for three in their second innings, still 78 runs behind England’s first-innings total.However, any hopes of a result were dashed by two substantial rain delays, before the match was eventually called off at 5.35pm with the tourists having reached 181 for five and a lead of 48.The sides left the field for the first...
WORLD
The Independent

Heather Knight renews call for five-day Tests after South Africa draw

Heather Knight renewed her call for the introduction of five-day Test matches after England’s only red-ball assignment of the summer was halted early due to rain.England had to settle for a draw against South Africa at Taunton, having started day four hoping to close in on victory, with the tourists three wickets down in their second innings and still 78 runs behind the home side’s first-innings total.However, two substantial rain delays forced the game to be called off at 5.35pm, with the Proteas having reached 181 for five and a lead of 48.Knight has made previous calls for Test matches...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘That 2003 drop-goal’: Nadine Dorries confuses rugby league and union in embarrassing speech gaffe

The culture secretary Nadine Dorries made an embarrassing gaffe during a speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday as reminisced about her favourite memory from the sport – Jonny Wilkinson’s iconic drop-goal in 2003 to win the rugby union World Cup. Dorries – the secretary of state for digital, culture, media, and sport – told her audience: “I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league – my long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time, it was 11 o’clock in the morning. But wow, what a moment...
RUGBY
The Independent

England ‘in a very good place’ but Sarina Wiegman wants Euro 2022 improvements

Sarina Wiegman said England were “in a very good place” but “still have to improve a couple of things” after they concluded their warm-up matches ahead of the home Euros by beating Switzerland 4-0 in Zurich.Alessia Russo put the Lionesses in front with a 56th-minute header, before Georgia Stanway’s penalty extended the lead in the 74th minute and substitute Bethany England made it three two minutes later. Jill Scott – another substitute – added a fourth goal in stoppage time.It was another strong second-half showing from Wiegman’s side, who netted three goals after the break when beating Belgium 3-0 at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragons#Newport
The Independent

England vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2022 warm-up game result and reaction as Lionesses win in style

England travel to Zurich to take on Switzerland in their final warm-up match before Euro 2022 gets underway on home soil next week.The Lionesses are still unbeaten since coach Sarina Wiegman took over last September and impressive victories over Belgium and reigning European champions Netherlands in their most recent two warm-up fixtures have extended that record.England are legitimate contenders to win Euro 2022 but this is Wiegman’s last chance to take a look at her players before the tournament’s opening match against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday.Switzerland have also qualified for the tournament, so will provide a stiff test for the Lionesses, who have their 50-goal record scorer Ellen White available again after she missed the victory over the Dutch after testing positive for Covid.Relive the action as England triumph in their final Euros warm-up match against Switzerland:
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy